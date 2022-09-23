Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Neutral

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.