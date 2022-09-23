Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Neutral

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
