Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.84

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 6308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.