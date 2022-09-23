Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.84

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 6308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

