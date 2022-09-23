Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton
In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %
BAH opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.