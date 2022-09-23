BMO Capital Markets Cuts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CSFB upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.56.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. ATCO has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$48.46.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,308,750 in the last quarter.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

