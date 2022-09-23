Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 2.4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Approximately 525,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,471,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.36 million and a P/E ratio of 102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.09.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

