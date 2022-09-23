Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.0140

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $511,332.22 and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.91 or 0.99992806 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

