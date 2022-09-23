BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0017

BLink (BLINK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $319,204.23 and approximately $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.87 or 1.00035468 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005883 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

