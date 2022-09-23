Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.