BitTube Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $137,218.52 and $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,569,640 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.