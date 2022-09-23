Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Volume of $113.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $113.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $11.56 or 0.00059873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

