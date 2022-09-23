Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 1,002,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,899,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

