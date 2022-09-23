Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.63.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.77. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.
Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
