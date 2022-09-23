BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.41 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

