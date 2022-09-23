Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ETR:1COV opened at €29.82 ($30.43) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €28.74 ($29.33) and a one year high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

