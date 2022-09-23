Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.20 million and $6.63 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.