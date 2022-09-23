Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.41

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $25.75. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46,576 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 159.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 44,918 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

