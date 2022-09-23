Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 43,560 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 61,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,575.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,842.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 75,590 shares of company stock worth $220,580 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.