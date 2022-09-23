Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Trading Up 3.1%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 33.81 and last traded at 33.81. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 32.90.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

