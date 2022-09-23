Bank of America Cuts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

