Bank of America Begins Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered AON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.82.

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $272.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

