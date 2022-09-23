Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $665.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

