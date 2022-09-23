Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $665.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.
Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 17.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
Further Reading
