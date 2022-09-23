Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Ball Trading Down 8.7 %

BALL stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59. Ball has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

