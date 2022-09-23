BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 15.5%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

