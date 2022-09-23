Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $12.55 or 0.00067004 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,704.41 or 0.99871056 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006855 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003738 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060094 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002427 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005905 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00078706 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008160 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
