Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

