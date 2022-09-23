Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Trading Up 0.7%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 5,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

