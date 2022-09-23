Avalanche Price Reaches $17.41 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.41 or 0.00093052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009193 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,615,474 coins and its circulating supply is 295,866,214 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

