Avalanche Price Reaches $17.41 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.41 or 0.00093052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00073223 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031930 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019691 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008038 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009193 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,615,474 coins and its circulating supply is 295,866,214 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
