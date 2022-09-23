Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

