Automata Network (ATA) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Automata Network

Automata Network (CRYPTO:ATA) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

