Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.90.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

