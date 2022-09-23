Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $245.15 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Audius has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $245.15 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,114,327,423 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

