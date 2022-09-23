AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 42.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

