Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.86. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 604,956 shares.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

