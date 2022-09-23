ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

ATIF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

About ATIF

(Get Rating)

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.