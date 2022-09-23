Argon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,785.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Argon has a market capitalization of $111,227.35 and approximately $128,785.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.04 or 0.01811069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 96,023,635 coins and its circulating supply is 93,254,302 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

