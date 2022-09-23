Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

