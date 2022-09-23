Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.83

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and traded as low as $32.85. Arcadis shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

