AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.46

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.46 and traded as high as $21.52. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 107,246 shares trading hands.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

