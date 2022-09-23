Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research to C$100.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

9/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$90.00.

9/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$106.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$95.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$99.00 to C$102.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$102.00 to C$106.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

8/18/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

8/16/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$97.00.

8/15/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$105.00 to C$100.00.

8/8/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Kaufman Brothers from C$93.00 to C$86.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TD stock traded down C$2.32 on Friday, hitting C$83.90. The company had a trading volume of 958,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,102. The firm has a market cap of C$152.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

