Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $12.75

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,687,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

AGI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

Featured Stories

