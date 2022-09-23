Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT at $2,639.33

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,684.25.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 10.32%.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.