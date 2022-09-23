Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $8.33

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,098 shares of company stock worth $327,609. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $3.66 on Friday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $439.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

