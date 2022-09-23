Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.75. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.82.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
