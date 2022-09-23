Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.61. 14,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,167. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.