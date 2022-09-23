AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $532.45

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $532.45 and traded as high as $539.54. AMERCO shares last traded at $527.42, with a volume of 104,019 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.49 and its 200 day moving average is $532.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
