Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance
NYSE:AMAM opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.