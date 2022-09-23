Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:AMAM opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

About Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

