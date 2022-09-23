Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,488,590,468 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

