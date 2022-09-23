AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys A$10,500.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Caroline Waldron purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,342.66).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get AMA Group alerts:

About AMA Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electricals and 4WD accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.