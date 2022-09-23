Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) CEO Buys $10,455.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) CEO Stephan Jackman acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.21 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

