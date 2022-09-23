Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

